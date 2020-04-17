Traders are looking for stocks to buy as coronavirus plays. Yesterday we saw cannabis stock CBD Life Sciences become a top gainer of the day on the US OTC markets when it said it was going to sell hand sanitizer bottles. Today we are seeing PCTL rally on news that it is selling disinfectants to hospitals. Take a look at the stock.

Shares of PCT Ltd are up over 36% today on over 32 million shares of volume. The stock has a market cap less than $35 million and the company is based in Little River, South Carolina. The company is getting attention for spray cart units it plans to sell to hospitals. Here is what they look like.

It issued a press release yesterday stating that it was installing its first unit inside a New England hospital. Many traders that are on Twitter have been energized by this news as you can see from these tweets:

$PCTL I wouldn't be surprised to see it go hod later feel like we've seen it before with this name, personally I hate the way it trades so I probably wont play it unless starts getting some serious volume like the first 30mins of today — Shhhant (@SK_Trades) April 17, 2020

This has been a fun move for people who got in early, but I do not know how long it will last. A lot of stocks can get caught up in memes like this and then fall after the traders start to take their profits.

-Mike