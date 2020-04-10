Yesterday I was interviewed by Jim Goddard of www.howestreet.com and gave my updated views on gold, silver, and energy.

Many people want to get into the gold trend as it is going up, but the triple ETF’s that have been so toxic are now destroyed. This is a good thing as it will make those that tried to play them get into real individual stocks with more actual upside potential and less risk than these crazed ETF’s had.

If you own JNUG or NUGT now is the time to sell and move that money in my view into my top stock pick for April Aftermath Silver.

-Mike