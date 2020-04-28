Police in New Delhi, India turned into “coronavirus zombies” on Monday in a unique effort to deter people from violating lockdown measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19. Wearing helmets shaped like the coronavirus, volunteers of Delhi Police were seen walking like zombies on the roads as police officers spread awareness among lockdown violators. Some even mimicked evil laughter as they pretended to attack people walking on roads, much to children’s terror.

This is another unique example of innovative methods some Indian police have used to keep people off the streets.