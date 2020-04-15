This week the price of gold has broken to new highs to begin a new bull run. The top mining stocks are now surging to make for an exciting time for gold bugs and silver bulls. It is Federal Reserve bond buying that is setting up a positive foundation for future gold price advances. Exchange traded funds like the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA: GLD) are going up.

I have put on two new trades this week for gold stocks in the Power Investor group.

I also made Aftermath Silver my top stock pick for April. You can read that update here.

