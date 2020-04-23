With moving higher and GDX breaking out it is important to consider what US markets are doing as well. The gold stocks and US markets are still positively correlated but the gold stocks are far outperforming recently. Jordan Roy-Byrne of www.thedailygold.com shares his thoughts on the charts for gold and gold stocks as well as the comparison to US markets. We also dive into the balance between the major and juniors.
