Radiation levels near the Chernobyl nuclear reactor in Ukraine spiked to well above normal as two fires tore through the irradiated forests around the infamous facility. Ukrainian officials have said there is no immediate threat to human life, despite elevated radiation readings around the blaze.

The State Emergencies Service of Ukraine reported that a team of 138 firefighters were deployed to extinguish the fire in two spots with a total area of 25 hectares.