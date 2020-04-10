“Michael Swanson starting Tuesday night by not-talking Baseball. The business models and the future of what was once normal are all in question. Is the shift in reality caused by the Corona Virus, or was it happening long before now?

.What is it like to get a pizza now? Will there be no more live events in the future? Is the written word indeed mighty?

Pearse Redmond joined Chuck in the second hour and discussed Joe Gallo and Alex Jones. Joe Gallo shares a birthday with Chuck. Gallo was also assassinated on his birthday in 1972 in Little Italy, which was the same day Chuck was born a few miles away in New Jersey.

Chuck and Pearse discussed some colorful history in organized crime and even touched upon Jack Ruby during the talk.”

To listen to this MP3 file click here.