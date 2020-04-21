Scott Horton talks to Colleen Moore about America’s withdrawal from global nuclear arms agreements under the Trump administration. “Part of the reason for Trump’s keenness on pulling out of these agreements is his reputation as a tough negotiator who prioritizes America’s interest and won’t tolerate “bad deals,” but he’s also received nonstop allegations from the left for four years that he’s a Russian puppet, which makes it very difficult to try to make peace with them. Luckily, nuclear arms reduction is an issue that 80% of Americans support,” writes Scott Horton.

To listen to this MP3 file click here.