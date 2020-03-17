Sunday at 5PM the White House scheduled a press conference to be headed by VP Pence about the coronavirus situation. It began though with a surprise announcement by President Trump of Federal Reserve action to lower interest rates to zero and to begin a new $700 monthly billion QE operation. This is the first time the Federal Reserve has ever taken a policy action on Sunday afternoon and comes on top of its $500 billion Treasury bond QE program. The Federal Reserve also announced that it was lowering the reserve limits for banks to zero.
