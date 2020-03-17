Momentous events usually leave strong memories on those who have lived through them, and those memories often become passed on to later generations in the form of historical interpretations of why and what had happened in the past. This has certainly been so in the cases of the Great Depression, the Second World War, the Civil Rights Movement, the Vietnam War, the terrorist attack of September 11, 2001, the financial crisis of 2008-2009, and now, no doubt, in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic of 2020.
One very important aspect to many of the interpretations of these
past events is the lessons drawn in terms of the role of government in
the free society. The dust is very far from settling in this latest
health crisis that is, truly, enveloping the world. But even in the
urgency of finding and implementing ways of minimizing the impact on
human life and well-being from the Coronavirus, the outlines of how this
crisis may be interpreted in the future is already showing its outline
in the present.
Wrong Lessons That May Be Learned from the Coronavirus Crisis
One lesson that will, no doubt, be claimed is that this has once
again demonstrated the limits of free markets and the need for activist
and centralized governmental oversight, control and command. Dealing
with a health issue like the Coronavirus cannot be left up to the
decisions or discretion of individuals or even local governments. There
has to be designed and directed health-management through central
planning by government “experts” and agencies in this type of crisis, it
will be said.
As part of this lesson will be the additional claim, as happened in
many previous national disasters, of the need to prevent the greed of
those in the private sector who try to take personal advantage of a
human disaster by “price gouging” and grasping at unwarranted profits at
their neighbor’s expense. Price controls in the form of price ceilings
and possibly government-organized rationing of essential goods in short
supply must be placed outside the everyday arena of ordinary market
supply and demand, it will be insisted.
A second lesson that will be suggested by some will be the “dangers”
and undesirability of international interdependency for many of the
goods and services needed by communities and countries, the supplies of
which can become limited or completely lost during a world health crisis
such as the Coronavirus due to the supply chains of production that
criss-cross national boundaries under the current global system of
division of labor.
Better that some essential and vital resource supplies and
manufacturing of such goods be “homespun;” that is, produced and
supplied domestically in the name of the “national interest.” Some
conservatives who have long been wary of “American” industries and
employments being “lost” to producers and workers abroad are already
saying that the current health crisis shows the need for greater
economic self-sufficient “independence.”
And, third, voices are being heard along a wide range of the
political and ideological spectrum for the need and necessity for
“activist” fiscal and monetary policies to temper and stabilize the
negative financial, production, and employment recession-like effects
that the Coronavirus is spreading around the world. Markets cannot be
left on their own without even more dire consequences for societies
beyond the tragic physical hardships and losses to human life from the
pandemic.
It is said that even lower interest rates and greater amounts of
money and credit are needed to bolster investment and production, while
fiscal “ease” in the form of government spending and general or targeted
tax breaks are essential to keep small, medium and too-big-to-fail
larger businesses afloat. Investment stimulus and aggregate
demand-management are once again shown to be the tried and true
Keynesian spending cures to the economic ills of society, by the
macroeconomic policy managers.
Government Failures in China and America in Fighting the Virus
Given these likely and emerging interpretations of the Coronavirus
pandemic, it is, first of all, important to appreciate that delays in
effective communication about the existence and potential dangers from
the virus, and then the failure of more widely spread testing in the
United States are, in fact, failures not of a free marketplace but of
government central planning and control.
The press has been full of stories of how early indications about the
virus and its potential dangers were suppressed by the Chinese
communist government. The reality of this went “viral” even on China’s
highly censored and controlled social media platforms when news got out
that one of the physicians attempting to inform and publicize what was
being discovered was ordered by the Chinese government to keep quiet,
and then ended up dying from the Coronavirus himself.
And in typical political form, the Chinese government has attempted
to shield President Xi Jinping from any criticism of being responsible
for policies that delayed an earlier response by making up factitious
stories about how President Xi was “ahead of the curve,” guiding and
directing the nationwide lockdown and medical commands that have “saved”
the country. And that it was really all due to the U.S. military whose
personnel visiting the epicenter city of Wuhan brought the virus to
China to keep that proud nation “in its place,” in a world of American
“hegemony.”
The media in America, including “The New York Times,” have chronicled
how America’s own health care central planning system prevented many of
the more early responses to the virus due to the rigid top-down rules
and procedures imposed by the Pure Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in hamstringing local and
decentralized development and use of Coronavirus testing tools, since
nothing could be done without approval and permission of the American
government’s health and drug planners.
Furthermore, when some “rogue” healthcare providers around the
country attempted to disobey the health care overseers and social
engineers by utilizing their own testing methods and equipment to
determine who and to what extent the virus may have spread in their area
of the U.S., they were told to cease and desist, and wait for whatever
and whenever the testing devices were made available to them by and
according to the standards of the federal regulators. (See, Adam
Thierer’s article, “How the US Botched Coronavirus Testing”.)
However, rather than questioning the centralized process of
permitting the development and use of methods for disease testing, the
lesson to be learned, it is presumed, is that the government merely
needs to introduce more “flexible” rules and procedures to better team
up with state and local health and medical treatment agencies to deal
with the current and future crises of this type.
Government Regulation vs. Market Discovery
The idea that virtually all such matters might better be left up to
the private, competitive marketplace seems to not even be considered in
the arena of debate. Potential “market failures” are seen everywhere,
and possible “government failures” are brushed aside as incidental
errors and omissions on the pathway to better political oversight of the
health and medicine.
But as Austrian economist Friedrich A. Hayek (1899-1992) argued more
than half a century ago, “Competition is a Discovery Procedure” (1969)
through which individuals and enterprises have the opportunity and the
incentives to not only discover the new and better and improved, but to
find out what might be possible. Not only can we not know until a
competitive process has been allowed to play out who may be the
“winner,” but it is only in an arena of competition that individuals
have the motive and ability to find out what they are capable of;
something that they, themselves, cannot fully know the answer to until
they are at liberty to try and have a reason to want to.
The hoops and hurdles that pharmaceutical companies and other
manufacturers of medical and health related products must make their way
through under the rules, procedures and permissions of federal agencies
such as the FDA and the CDC only succeed in reducing the incentives,
raising the costs, and narrowing the field of those who otherwise might
be willing and able to undertake research, experimentation and marketing
of those medicines and medical-related products that could save or
improve lives.
A common and reasonable response is, of course, but what about
standards and experimental procedures to assure consumer safety from
poorly tested and hastily marketed health-related products in the
pursuit of profit? Is that not the reasonable rationale for government
to centrally approve and oversee regulatory methods over all such
marketed products?
The Incentives of Self-Regulating Markets
The word “regulate” is defined by Webster’s dictionary as meaning “to
govern or direct according to rule,” or “to bring order, method, or
uniformity to . . .” The Oxford Dictionary says to, “control (something,
especially a business activity) by means of rules and regulations.”
Understood in this way, there is little if anything that any of us do
that is not according to “regulation,” both as individuals and in
association with others, even without government.
We each have our time schedules and procedures that we follow in
various ways and to varying detail. Even when what a person does does
not seem to make much sense, do we not sometimes say such things as,
just look beneath the surface and you’ll “discover the method to the
madness?” Private sector clubs, associations, business enterprises and
arenas of market interaction all have their own participant-generated
regulations to facilitate and coordinate how and for what the
participants interact with each other for smoother and more predictable
pathways to mutual success; and to reinforce confidence on the part of
any participant about how his interlocutor has acted and what procedures
they may have followed leading up to the transaction and trade.
Many of those rules and procedures that “regularize” how people do
things, for whatever purposes, and with whatever degree of surety of
reliability and confidence in the conduct of those with whom we buy and
sell have, historically, emerged before the modern era of government
regulation, and often continues parallel to or independently of any such
regulatory rules and procedure imposed by government.
No pharmaceutical or medical equipment company concerned with its long-term viability as a profit-making enterprise can count on staying the course in the marketplace by killing their customers, adulterating their products, or making intentional false promises or guarantees. Hollywood movies may make their millions by portraying every drug company as a murderous monster in its pursuit of more profitable market shares, but that is not how real, market-based companies can afford to operate. Possible lawsuits, sky-high insurance premiums and the loss of brand-name reputation always dog any company thinking of cutting corners to any extent. (See my review of “Regulation Without the State”.)
Regulations Serving Vested Interests
Economists have long emphasized what is sometimes called the
“capture” theory of government regulation. That is, the industry being
regulated by the government often has lobbied for that political
intervention, or when this is not the case, has come to see it as an
opportunity to use the regulatory intervention as means of raising the
“barriers to entry” to any would-be new entrants and enterprises that
might want to compete against the existing and established firms in that
corner of the market.
Therefore, one of the central purposes of leaving markets free of
government control is precisely to not block the way to potential rivals
and to force the current firms in that industry to more effectively
compete and innovate to maintain any profitable position in the market;
and to permit the flexibility and adaptability to changing market
conditions. It is open competition that assures consumer-oriented
production and pricing, and it is government regulation that tends to
foster rules and restrictions designed to shelter existing firms from
new and creative competition.
If any such firms may be clothed with a “black hat,” it is those who
wish to use the government’s regulatory power to, therefore, stymy
market competition. The fault is not with a free market, but from the
introduction of government interventions and regulatory agencies manned
by those who presume to know what is better for people than those people
themselves, and whose activities almost inescapably always fall victim
to the designs of the larger companies those agencies are set up to
regulate.
In addition, sight should not be lost of the self-interested purposes
of those who live on and off government agencies such as the FDA and
the CDC. Their recent responses to attempts to introduce methods and
procedures outside of their straitjacket of regulatory control
demonstrates their desire not to permit the weakening of the
institutional structures by which they justify their power, positions,
and incomes within the government maze of bureaucracies.
Price Controls Only Make Supply Situations Worse
The other ingredient in the regulatory mix is that when a crisis
occurs such as the latest one in the form of the Coronavirus, concerns
and even “panic” break out among many people in an attempt to obtain
supplies of those goods viewed as essential or desirable to meet the
real and imagined circumstances now facing them in the impacted
communities. Around the United States, most recently, fears of mandated
lockdowns and voluntary quarantining to reduce spreading of the
Coronavirus may reduce or stop the availability of such essential
products as toilet paper or bacterial and virus-reducing cleaning
products.
Retail store shelves normally filled with such products are either
empty or low in inventory. People have been scurrying from store to
store in search of any brand name and type of toilet paper, for
instance, even if they are not sure whether it might not “rub them the
wrong way!” In the face of normal production levels and shipment
schedules, quantities in the supply line to the retail stores have been
lacking due to the unusual and unexpected increase in immediate demand.
To prevent “price gouging” 34 states currently have laws on the books
making it illegal to “excessively” increase prices on high demand goods
during a declared or generally considered “emergency.” This is meant to
prevent those selling these products from “unfairly” taking advantage
of people needing and wanting such products.
After forty centuries of price controls,
it would be hoped that, finally, the counterproductive and disastrous
effects of all such systems of government-imposed price controls would
have been learned by now. But, alas, not. Market prices have work to do,
including in times of social crises such as the one with the
Coronavirus. But the government price controllers seem to never learn.
Price flexibility enables the coordination and balancing of market
supplies and demands at moments in time and across time, given the
degree of demand for goods and the existing supplies of them in the same
time frames. Market-generated prices create the incentives for
consumers to economize in the face of increased demands or reduced
supply, and they create incentives for sellers to find ways to increase
production and availability when there is a decrease in existing supply
or an increase in consumer demands to buy.
Prices Convey Knowledge and Coordinate Markets
As F. A. Hayek also emphasized, all of the knowledge in society
exists in no one place or in any one mind or group of minds, no matter
how knowledgeable and well-informed those individuals may consider
themselves to be. Knowledge, in its many facets and forms, is dispersed
and decentralized among all the minds of all the people in society in
their, respective, corners of the world.
The “social problem,” Hayek argued, is to have some means and method
to bring to bear what others know that can serve the purposes and needs
we may have in mind when we are inescapably separated from each other by
time and space. That is the communication role of a competitive and
unrestricted price system. People in different parts of the country or
the globe are able to inform each other about what they want or what
they can supply through the medium of market prices. It is like a
shorthand or Morse Code of supplying to others the relevant minimum of
information about what and where and at what value people somewhere want
and would be willing to buy what those others might have available or
could produce to fill the demand.
While the concern has recently been expressed about the general
availability of Coronavirus testing kits, effective face masks,
respiratory equipment, and related medical supplies, the fact is that
there are different intensities of demand for them, given where the
higher clusters of reported or feared cases of infected people are
located around the country. Allowing the price system to openly and
competitively function, with no government rationing scheme preventing
or delaying supply-shifting from less to more urgent areas, would
rapidly assure that the existing supplies of these things were more
efficiently and effectively reallocated to where prices indicated they
were most in demand to meet the medical needs for them.
But not only will a functioning price system for these and other
goods bring about a more “rational” allocation of the scarce and given
quantities of these goods in the present, but rising and unrestrained
prices for the various goods, with no penalty for profits earned from
their current and future sale, would also serve as the essential method
and mechanism to generate the incentives to increase their supplies over
time and work to improve their effectiveness in fighting the virus.
That is part of the advantage, dare I say, beauty, of setting creative
minds free with the liberty to reap the benefits from applying their
talents to solve a social problem like the current one.
The Coronavirus crisis has been compared to the seriousness of war
against a life-threatening enemy. It is perhaps interesting to note that
in September 1939, as Great Britain just entered into its war against
Nazi Germany and the British economy needed to gear up for the conflict
through new patterns for using resources and goods away from civilian
uses to military production, Hayek wrote an article making the case for
leaving market prices free from government controls:
“The required quantities of the urgently needed factors of production
ought to be released from those uses in which they can be dispensed
with at the least sacrifice of other necessary things. But this is just
what will happen if the scarce factor rises in price, since producers
will dispense with it precisely for those purposes where it costs least
to do without it . . . A little consideration will show that a rise in
price is incomparably more efficient a method of bringing forth the
additional supplies than alternative methods of achieving the same
result [through price controls and rationing].”
Price controls only succeed in short-circuiting the means of people
to converse and communicate with each other so they can share vital
information in the simplest and most adaptable form to constantly and
continuously bring about the short-term and longer-term adjustments of
goods and resources to meet the needs of people, including at a moment
of a crisis like the present one. (See my article, “Price Controls Attack the Freedom of Speech”.)
Using the Coronavirus as a Rationale for Economic Nationalism
The Coronavirus crisis began in China, and the world soon saw the
Chinese government’s draconian locking down and shutting in of areas of
the country containing tens of millions of people in the attempt to stop
or slow down the spread of the virus. The supply chains of raw
materials, component parts, and manufacturing and product assembly that
interdependently link China with the economies of many other countries
around the world were suddenly disrupted and thrown into disarray.
Companies in countries not yet significantly affected by the
Coronavirus searched around for possible substitute supplies and warned
of the unavailability of various goods due to the production stoppages
in the Chinese stages of numerous production processes.
In this setting, voices are being heard calling for a turn to greater
economic nationalism, with government limiting a continuing dependency
on, for instance, the Chinese market. For example, conservative writer Patrick Buchanan said in his March 13 column: “In retrospect, was it wise to have relied
on China to produce essential parts for the supply chains of goods
vital to our national security? Does it appear wise to have moved the
production of pharmaceuticals and lifesaving drugs for heart disease,
strokes and diabetes to China?”
The implication being that the U.S. government should manipulate the
market through taxes, protectionism, and regulations to bring these
productions back to America.
Economic nationalists like Buchanan seem to be applying Rahm
Emanuel’s now famous phrase of never letting a serious crisis go to
waste in the service of a political agenda that might be harder to push
in calmer social and economic times. Supply chain stoppages and
shortages that could and would easily be reversed once the virus
finishes running its course, and if governments kept out of the way and
allowed production relationships between companies and countries to
restore and rebalance themselves, are being used as rationales for
restricting a market-based global network of specialization and division
of labor.
The Benefits from Trade and Temporary Disruptions
People trade because each participant finds that he is able to obtain
from someone else a good or service that would cost them more to obtain
in terms of used resources, labor, or time if made through their own
efforts than if bought from someone else. If I can buy something that I
desire from my neighbor for, say, $10 when if I tried to make it myself
it would cost me $15 in resources, time and labor, I am far better off
acquiring it from that neighbor, and having $5 left over in my pocket to
spend on other things I otherwise could not have afforded.
My neighbor, in turn, sells me his product for that $10 because the
$10 that he earns enables him to buy something he desires that would
cost him more than the $10 if he were to try to make that product for
himself. Each of us gets a bargain; we each get what we want from the
other at better terms (lower costs) than if we attempted to do so
through autarky; that is, economic self-sufficiency, in some or all the
things we might otherwise be able to obtain in exchange from trading
partners literally next door or halfway around the world.
A wide variety of political criticisms easily may be made against the
communist government in China in terms of both its domestic and foreign
policies, and a proponent of a free-market liberal society could easily
make that into a very long list. But the Coronavirus fits more in the
category of a natural disaster, like an earthquake or a hurricane, that
disrupts and destroys lives and property, and reduces economic
potentials and possibilities for a period of time.
Again, assuming no undue government interventions getting in the way,
the human beings whose actions are behind all the work, savings and
investment in society, usually undertake the needed reconstruction and
rebuilding within a reasonable period of time, after which “life goes on
as before.”
Tragically, several thousands of lives have been and many more may be
lost before the Coronavirus runs its course around the world. And in
the meantime, production processes are and will be slowed down or
temporarily halted. But factory buildings have not collapsed, farmlands
have not been swallowed up by the earth, great fires have not destroyed
places where people live, and cities still stand just as they did before
the virus started making people ill.
In other words, “this too will pass,” and people will go back to
work, get back to eating out at restaurants, shopping at their favorite
stores, and planning their next vacations at home and abroad. While many
in society are experiencing a high degree of anxiety and panic due to
the uncertainties surrounding some of the properties of this virus, and
while the mass media and governments have helped fuel those fears, the
fact is that this virus is just a “cousin” of the serious flus that
strike humanity around the globe with almost clockwork annual
regularity, and which, unfortunately, take tens of thousands of lives
each time.
If a hurricane or a drought wipes out the orange harvest in Florida,
we would consider it foolish if the people and government of Alaska
decided that it would now be wise to invest in hothouses to have orange
“independence” at home due to the uncertainties of Florida weather.
Wholesalers and retailers in Alaska search out temporary substitute
suppliers of oranges located somewhere else in the world, and then
return to buying oranges from Florida next season, if once more Florida
farmers offer the better fruit at the more attractive price.
A very bad lesson, therefore, from the Coronavirus episode would be
to in any way suggest that the disruptions caused by it to the supply
chains of international trade justify severing through deliberate
government policy the near universal benefits that all of us everywhere
on the planet gain from participating in the worldwide system of
division of labor, which now includes China. The citizens of any country
whose government attempted to do so would experience losses in their
qualities and standards of living that have been and can be theirs only
through the collaborative global interdependencies of market-oriented
specialization and trade.
A Diarrhea of Dollars and Deficit Spending
The economywide disruptions being caused by the Coronavirus are once
again bringing forth all the standard macroeconomic panaceas in the form
of “activist” monetary and fiscal policies. On Sunday, March 15, the
evening before the Monday morning opening of the U. S stock exchanges,
the Federal Reserve announced that it would be buying $500 billion in
government treasuries and $200 billion in mortgage-backed securities in
the coming weeks and months, basically adding three-quarters of an extra
$1 trillion to the American banking system. This is combined with the
Federal Reserve’s decision to lower its benchmark discount window
interest rate (the rate that the Fed charges member banks for short-term
lending) to 0.25 percent, in other words, virtually to zero.
At the same time, Congress has passed, and the president has signed
two spending bills as emergency expenditures to counteract negative
financial impacts of the Coronavirus, additional government expenditures
that come to nearly $60 billion – with possibly even a lot more to
come. For the first five months of the federal government’s current
fiscal year (October 2019-February 2020), Uncle Sam has already run a
budget deficit of $625 billion, with the projection that the deficit for
the full fiscal year that will end on September 30, 2020 will be over
$1 trillion before these new additions to government spending.
The Federal Reserve’s “easy money” policy is supposed to stimulate
additional private sector investment and related borrowing to boost
production and employment. The federal government’s additional deficit
spending is meant to increase demand to create consumer-end and other
sales to increase profit margins as a means to sustain or increase
output and jobs.
Successful Production Comes Before Coordinated Consumption
All of these are stereotypical “Keynesian” policies designed to get
an economy out of a recession caused by a falling off of “aggregate
demand.” But, if anything, the global economy effects from the
Coronavirus is demonstrating the logic and reality of Say’s Law, named
after the 19th century French economist, Jean-Baptiste Say
(1767-1832). At the end of the day, there is no consumption without
production, and, therefore, there is nothing to demand and demand with,
without supply.
If you want to eat, you must first plant the crop and wait for it to
mature for harvesting at some point in the future. If you want a woolen
sweater, you must first raise sheep, wait for their wool to grow, and
then after shearing the sheep, manufacture it with all the related
inputs into the sweater you’d like to wear. If you want to have
something to write with . . . well, maybe it would be better to just
read Leonard Read’s famous account in his essay, “I, Pencil.” (See my article, “Jean Baptiste Say and the ‘Law of Markets’”. )
If production falls off, then the ability to either consume directly
what you have produced or to sell it to others as your demand for what
they may have for sale declines as well. In China first, and now in an
increasing number of countries in Europe, people have been told or
commanded by their governments to stay home to self-distance themselves
from others as a means of minimizing spread of the virus.
To the extent that factories slow or shut down due to work forces
being instructed by governments or their employers to not come to work
to fight the spread of the virus, the individual outputs of those
businesses decrease or stop; and, therefore, in the aggregate, supply of
output as a whole declines, which is only a statistical adding up of
all the individual outputs produced by individual firms and
enterprises.
Governments cannot be telling people to both curtail their workplace
presence and activities to stop a spreading of the virus and, at the
same time, maintain their income-based expenditures on the outputs of
their national economies. The panic buying that has been seen in many
parts of the United States is clearing out existing inventories of goods
currently available in retail stores. Replenishing them each day and
every week is dependent upon continuing and redirected production
reflecting the greater than usual relative patterns of consumer demand
for what are widely defined as “essentials” and “necessities” in the
present crisis atmosphere.
Increasing dollar or nominal spending via greater government deficit
spending does nothing to “stimulate” the maintenance of production and
employment if workers are quarantined, factories are partly or totally
idle, and goods cannot, therefore, be forthcoming in their usual or
changed patterns of demand reflecting upon on what the government spends
those billions of extra dollars.
Likewise, the presumed attractiveness of zero rates of interest
cannot generate real additional investment spending when the available
supplies of labor and other factors of production are on the sidelines
due to “social distancing” that restricts people’s participation in the
market. (See my article, “The Myth of Aggregate Demand and Supply”.)
Financial Markets Without an Interest Rate Steering Mechanism
We should also not lose sight of the fact that financial markets, due
to Federal Reserve policy in recent years and now reinforced with this
latest interest rate and security-buying announcement, are operating
without a fully functioning price system. Interest rates are meant to be
the intertemporal prices to borrow and invest scarce resources across
time from willing lenders forgoing the use of their own savings for a
period of time.
Zero or near-zero rates of interest must mean either that no one
wants to borrow for anything and therefore investment demand is zero, or
the economy is so awash in savings that there is more real savings in
the economy than a fully satiated investment demand to use that savings
for future-oriented production, and therefore savings trades at a zero
price. Neither of these conditions can be presumed to hold; that is,
either no investment demand of any type for available real savings or so
much savings that no investment demand no matter how unprofitable need
go unsatisfied from lack of savings.
Of course, we do not fully know what market interest rates should be
in either “normal” circumstances or in a virus-based crisis situation
like at the present because monetary and credit expansion and interest
rate setting and manipulating by the Federal Reserve has and does
prevent us from knowing what is the real savings that there may be in
the economy and what are the actual market-based profitable investment
demands for borrowing at rates of interest formed and set by the
interacting forces of supply and demand freed from central bank
intervention.
In Some Uncharted Waters Due to the Coronavirus Crisis
In the current climate of public hysteria, mass media hype, and
wide-open fiscal and monetary sluice gates, with the possibility of
government anti-gouging price controls and “essential goods” rationing,
trying to say what policy “X” must and will bring about is impossible to
say with complete confidence. But in a situation of declining
production due to quarantining and massive increases in potential
purchasing power coming on the market via monetary expansion and deficit
spending this would suggest, in “normal” times, highly inflationary
problems ahead.
But if political pressures bring about municipal, state-level and/or
federal systems of price controls and rationing, the result would then
be what German economist Wilhelm Röpke (1899-1966) called “repressed
inflation.” You’d have resource and commodity bottlenecks with shortages
of a growing number of those “essential” and non-essential goods, at
controlled and fixed prices, with government-directed allocations for
goods for production and consumption. The end product would be a system
of government central planning, regardless of what the president and
Congress decided to call it.
This is, of course, a “worst case” scenario. Chances are it would be a
hodge-podge of politically driven incoherent and inconsistent policies
introduced on the fly to meet the expediencies and emotions of the
moment, and especially in a presidential election year when everyone is
desperately pandering for campaign contributions and votes on election
day in November.
Or, maybe, the Coronavirus crisis in America will not be as bad and as damaging as many in the scientific community honestly fear. The whole business may blow over in a few months, like other harmful and killer flu seasons. If this, hopefully, turns out to be the case, the whole episode will merely be another teaching moment in misguided and damaging government policies that markets, once again, successfully endured and survived.
