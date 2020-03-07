In this stock market update following last week’s emergency 50 basis point cut from the Federal Reserve I take a look at what I believe are actually the most important things happening in the financial markets now. That is a record collapse in bond yields that are creating countdown to an epic cycle top in the bond market, which will drive the price of gold high. I also talk about the stock market and whether or not it can rally in this coming week.

