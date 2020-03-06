Saudi Arabia’s Mecca holy site is completely empty of pilgrims for sterilization measures, Thursday, March 5.

The white-tiled area surrounding the Kaaba, which is usually packed with tens of thousands of pilgrims, is deserted as Saudi Arabia empties Islam's holiest site for sterilization over fears of the new coronavirus, an unprecedented move after the kingdom suspended the year-round umrah pilgrimage. Saudi Arabia imposed a ban on residents making the Mecca pilgrimage a week after it closed the holiest sites in Islam to foreigners because of the coronavirus. Saudi Arabia has two confirmed cases of the coronavirus.