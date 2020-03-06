This morning the DOW is set to gap down 500 points. Yesterday’s rally in the market was nice to see, but swings up and down are to be expected after last week’s drop. I explained why in my post yesterday. And remember weeks of 50 point emergency rate cuts from the Federal Reserve are rare and normal.

We have seen some wild swings in the stock market and even gold stocks dumped hard last week, although they are bouncing back with Newmont Mining stock actually hitting a new intraday high for the year yesterday.

In this podcast I have a discussion with David Skarica of www.addictedtoprofit.net about these wild moves and what is likely to happen next.