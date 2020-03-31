The S&P 500 stock market fell over 30% off of its peak and is now having a rally. Many people believe this rally is the start of a new bull market. I am highly skeptical even if that is a popular notion with the public now as brokerages are reporting that more people are buying stocks now than selling in a buying surge. However, the action isn’t exactly like what happened when the markets peaked in 2000 and 2007 either. I talked about what is going on with Ike Iossif of marketviews.tv in this podcast.