I talked with David Skarica of addictedtoprofits.net in this podcast about trading opportunities in this wild stock market. We are getting a big rally, but the market is still way below its 200-day moving average. What types of trades is Skarica doing now in this different market environment?

Also the DUST ETF is malfunctioning again this week. Gold still looks good. And how will bailouts work on airlines stocks?