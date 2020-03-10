The cornavirus has spread into the United States. How dangerous is it really? What can we do about it? It is certainly bringing fear and activating the disgust mechanism in people so well described by author Carmine Savastano in his new book Human Time Bomb: The Violence Within Our Nature. Carmine and I have a discussion about the virus and where things may be heading with it.

To grab Carmine’s new book Human Time Bomb go here:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1734139315

Some stories referenced:

https://wtop.com/business-finance/2020/03/amtrak-suspends-nonstop-dc-nyc-acela-service-as-virus-fears-cut-demand/

https://www.statnews.com/2020/02/04/two-scenarios-if-new-coronavirus-isnt-contained/

https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/06/health/coronavirus-older-people-social-distancing/index.html

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2017%E2%80%9318_United_States_flu_season

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spanish_flu

-Mike