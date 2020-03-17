Sunday night I talked with Carmine Savastano, the author of the new book Human Time Bomb: The Violence Within Our Nature about the current moment we are in as the nation begins to respond to the threat of the cornavirus and the financial markets open tomorrow after Sunday’s emergency Federal Reserve measures.

Crowds move from denial to fear to action. We are seeing that in the past few days with buying panics as a fear response to the cornavirus while selling panics have been hitting the markets.

To grab Carmine’s book go here:

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1734139315

-Mike