Jordan discusses the S&P selling off and how it is the most oversold since 2008. When you get an accelerated sell-off, you get funds busting and lots of margin calls. This starts impacting on gold and other liquid assets like silver. Inevitably this is all bullish for gold and silver once this phase passes.

He expects a rip-roaring bull market in the not too distant future that will last for several years. His view is that gold will outperform for the next twenty years and recommends that investors dollar cost average into gold and silver to take advantage of this trend.