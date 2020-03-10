We have been seeming some wild swings in the stock market to say the least. On Monday the S&P 500 fell so much in the morning that the stock exchange was halted for 15 minutes. That didn’t even happen in 2008 and hasn’t happened since 1997. The market is having big gap ups and gap downs. Is this type of stock market action without precedent?

Actually the stock market did this once a long time ago and other markets outside of the US stock market have done this since 2009. There are some lessons that can be drawn from these examples, but even more important are two key technical analysis factors that repeat again and again. All discussed in this video: