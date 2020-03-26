I got a lot of emails about the stock market bounce this week with many people telling me that it has bottomed. Some are telling me that the country will open back up in ten days so you need to buy ahead of that. There is no reason to think the market has bottomed for good or that everything is returning back to normal that soon.

What is for sure is that gold is now outperforming the stock market and is trading less volatile than the S&P 500 is now too. That’s just reality. I talked about this with Jim Goddard of www.howestreet.com in this interview.

-Mike