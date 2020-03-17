In this edition of Parallax Views, as coronavirus grips the United States and the world Parallax Views regular guest JP Sottile aka the Newsvandal joins us to discuss all the latest in current events (and their historical connections to the past) during these fearful times. JP is currently in self-quarantine after finding out his roomamte contracted the virus. Not only that, but JP is also in one of the epicenter of coronavirus in the USA.