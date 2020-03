David Skarica of www.addictedtoprofits.net discusses the coronavirus and some of the similarities to the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918. Markets have had a big rally in 2019 and thus are sensitive to bad news. Markets are now spooked and there is a lot of ramifications for both oil and transportation.

The silver to gold ratio is revealing just how undervalued silver is and how early we are in this bull market. Eventually, the gold dow ratio must revert to the mean which could mean $15000 gold.